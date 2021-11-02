LAST CALL FOR K9 JUMA: Beloved East Texas K9 officer to take final ride

Juma developed Addison's disease which caused frequent vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration and significant weight loss.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — K9 Juma has been a law enforcement staple in East Texas and on Thursday, she'll take her final ride.

According to Wood County Constable Kelly Smith, Juma developed Addison's disease which caused frequent vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration and significant weight loss.

"She has stopped eating and will only eat if we force feed her, which she vomits back up," Constable Smith said in a Facebook post. "A low aldosterone level has caused her kidneys to fail to conserve sodium or excrete potassium, and she has become severely dehydrated. During this Addisonian crisis, low blood pressure, low blood sugar and high levels of potassium have become life-threatening."