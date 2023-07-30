Latina Expo gives boost to aspiring business owners

TYLER, Texas — Nancy Rangel hopes the Latina Expo inspires and motivates female business owners in the Hispanic community.
“We want to encourage them to come to this because when they come to this, they realize, OK, there's a plethora of women that have done this before me," said Rangel, president/CEO of Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance, as well as the head coordinator of Saturday's event. "There’s a plethora of women that are here to cheer me on to motivate me to want to take that next step because it's fearful for any person who's going to start a business, regardless of whatever type of business it is."
The fifth annual Latina Expo was held at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Ornelas Activity Center.
To read more from our news partners visit, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.