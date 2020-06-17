As part of their ongoing efforts to help find missing mother-of-three Lauren Thompson, her family has set up an anonymous tipline and doubled a previously-offered reward to $10,000 for information leading to her whereabouts.

The tipline can be reached either on the phone or through text at (888) 411-4491.

“This was in response to indications that many in the small East Texas community knew what happened to Lauren Thompson but feared retaliation from those involved or for one reason or another were apprehensive about talking to local police in general,” a press release issued this week by family spokesman Joey Ortega said.

Read the full story from our newspaper partners the Panola Watchman.

