Upshur County deputy injured during shootout with suspect

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has confirmed a shooting incident involving gunfire between a suspect and law enforcement.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. the Gilmer Police Department and the UCSO responded to the CEFCO gas station at the intersection of U.S. Highway 271 and State Hwy 300 in Gilmer.

There, officers learned a person had fired multiple rounds inside and outside of the store, with several rounds being shot in the direction of people. No one was injured at the location but there was property damage. The reason for the suspect’s behavior at that location is being investigated.

Officers located the suspect vehicle traveling south on Highway 300 (Gilmer Road) toward Longview and a car chase with law enforcement began. The chase extended into southern Upshur County and northern Gregg County. The UCSO says the suspect shot at officers during the chase.

The suspect was able to get away from officials, but soon after, while checking a possible address for the suspect car on Snyder Road in southern Upshur County, an Upshur County deputy's vehicle was shot from the area of this residence.

While working on a plan to capture the suspect, officials say the suspect drove up to law enforcement around 5 a.m. and began shooting. Officials then returned fire.

An Upshur County deputy was hit by a bullet, but was treated and released froma local hospital. The suspect, who has not been identified, was also shot and is currently being treated at a Longview medical center.