East Texas law enforcement helps 83-year-old widow mow yard, bury puppy that was attacked by neighboring dogs

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — A local police department helped an elderly woman bury her dog after it was attacked by another pack of dogs.

According to the Point Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, a 911 call came into Rains County dispatch regarding an 83-year-old woman who reported neighborhood dogs had attacked her dog.

When officers arrived, they found her small dog didn't survive.

Officials sat down and visited with the woman who said she had been widowed for 15 years and her pup was all she had for the past four years.

"She said everyday the dog would get her out of bed and kept her on her feet," the PPD said.

After hearing her story and learning she has no relatives in the area, the PPD noticed her yard was overgrown and limbs were scattered around the area.

A Rains County deputy got a lawnmower and returned to mow the woman's yard.

Two PPD officers also worked together to bury the puppy with a cross on its grave.

"We will be reaching out to Winnsboro Animal Shelter this week to see about filling the void in this sweet lady's heart," the PPD said in a statement.