x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Law enforcement on campus at West Sabine ISD as precaution after investigation into suspicious tip

Superintendent Dr. Carnelius Gilder said the investigation led to deeming that the campus was not in "imminent danger" and WSISD students and staff proceeded.

More Videos

SABINE COUNTY, Texas — Sabine County Sheriff's Office deputies are on West Sabine ISD campuses Tuesday out of an abundance of caution after determining a suspicious tip presented no imminent danger. 

West Sabine ISD Superintendent Dr. Carnelius Gilder said in a Facebook post that the district received a suspicious tip overnight and officials worked to investigate the source. 

Gilder said the investigation led to deeming that the campus was not in "imminent danger" and WSISD students and staff proceeded with their regular schedule. 

"Further investigation and precautions are taking place as we speak," Gilder said. "Thank you to all parties involved and for those who acted responsibly with information that they had heard."

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out