Official: Bullard High School senior found safe

According to officials, he was found north of the city early Friday morning.

BULLARD, Texas — UPDATE:

Bullard Police Department Chief Jeff Bragg confirmed the missing Bullard High School senior was found safe north of Bullard early Friday morning.

The 18-year-old was found by drone technology used to assist in the search.

Chief Bragg said paramedics performed a medical evaluation on the teen to make sure he is okay.

Chief Bragg said Bullard Police was dispatched for a welfare concern call concerning the teen at 7:55 p.m. That's when officials learned he went missing.

Bullard ISD public relations spokesperson, Amy Pawlak confirmed the missing boy is a student at Bullard High School.

The student left without a cell phone so there was no way to track him. Chief Bragg said they called in for help from law enforcement partners in neighboring cities and sent officials out to places the teen frequents.

Bullard Police, Bullard Fire Department, Smith County ground and search rescue, Bullard ISD Police and Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to the scene and at one point set up a command post outside First Baptist Church of Bullard.

Bullard Police continues to investigate what led to the teen's disappearance.