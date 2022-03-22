Louisiana law enforcement responding to horrific, multi-vehicle crash

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are responding to a major, multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Iberville Parish.
According to officials, the crash is located a mile west of the LA Highway 3000 exit at Ramah and involves multiple 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles.
"Both eastbound lanes of travel on I-10 are closed at this time," officials said in a statement. "The designated detour is Interstate 49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound. Troopers are anticipating an extended roadway closure as crews work to clear the scene."
Please avoid the area if possible and expect heavy delays.