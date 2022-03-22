Louisiana law enforcement responding to horrific, multi-vehicle crash

Please avoid the area if possible and expect heavy delays.

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are responding to a major, multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Iberville Parish.

According to officials, the crash is located a mile west of the LA Highway 3000 exit at Ramah and involves multiple 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles.

"Both eastbound lanes of travel on I-10 are closed at this time," officials said in a statement. "The designated detour is Interstate 49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound. Troopers are anticipating an extended roadway closure as crews work to clear the scene."