Lawmakers set to return for special session Monday, expert says progress could be made on 'school choice' policy

Gov. Abbott has said repeatedly that this session will focus on public education, and if no bill is passed this month, he will call another session.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas lawmakers are headed back to Austin on Monday. Gov. Greg Abbott has called for a third special session since the end of the 88th legislative session back in May.

The governor has said repeatedly that this session will focus on public education, which will likely include taking up the issues of public school funding and what is being called ‘school choice.’

It would allow parents to use taxpayer money to pay for their children’s private education.

During the regular session, the house and senate could not agree on education savings accounts, which would give parents access to money to help pay for private school tuition.

For the first time, however, something might change.

Texas political reporter and Inside Texas Politics host, Jason Whitely told 3NEWS that progress might be made toward the Governor's goal this time around, but only if the deal would increase pay for teachers and money for public schools. Whitely said that he spoke with the Chairman of the House Public Education Committee, Rep. Brad Buckley, District 54.

“We just got off the phone with [Buckley] and he says that he thinks that the house can get there."

"The senate is already there and if the house gets there as well, that would give Governor Abbott exactly what he wants, to give school vouchers to parents across the state. Here’s the catch, though: he said that in order for the house to get there, we think there also needs to be a pay raise for teachers and there also needs to be more money for public schools.”

