5 important laws going into effect Wednesday in Texas

In addition to permitless carry, more laws will go into effect on Sept. 1.

TYLER, Texas — As of Wednesday, Texans will be permitted to carry handguns without training or permits. Here are five additional laws to go into effect Wednesday, too.

The Heartbeat Bill

Senate Bill 8 states that abortions will be banned in Texas after a woman has reached as early as six weeks in her pregnancy — the earliest time a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Critical Race Theory

House Bill 3979, relating to the social studies curriculum in public schools, restricts how current events and America’s history of racism can be taught in Texas schools.

Alcohol sales

HB 1518 and 1024 allow alcohol to go from restaurants, which includes beer, wine and mixed drinks, to be included in pickup and delivery food orders. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when restaurants began to shut down, Texans have since still been able to purchase alcoholic beverages from restaurants to go, including liquor.