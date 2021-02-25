Lawsuit against Longview doctor charged with child sex crimes expanded

Matt Elza Hipke was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One of four civil lawsuits filed against a Longview doctor charged with sexually assaulting youth patients during counseling sessions has been amended to include five more children.

Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. He was released from the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $1 million.

Hipke and his practice, Adolescent Care Team, which has since closed, now face four civil lawsuits on behalf of 10 children.