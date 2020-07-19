Lawsuit alleges UT Tyler faculty members were sexually harassed by supervisor

The lawsuit comes for a Title IX reported filed by women who worked under Dr. Wesley Hickey.

TYLER, Texas — A lawsuit has been filed against the University of Texas at Tyler in federal court alleging the university not only mishandled a sexual harassment complaint made against the now dean of the College of Education and Psychology, but also promoted him after the claims were made and he was found responsible for inappropriate sexual conduct, which is sexual in nature, but does not rise to the level of sexual harassment.

The lawsuit stems from a 2019 Title IX report filed by two women who had worked under the supervision of Dr. Wesley Hickey. All colleges and universities that receive federal funding are required by the Office for Civil Rights to conduct Title IX investigations when complaints arise.

At the time Hickey was the interim Dean of the College of Education and Psychology and has since been promoted to the position.