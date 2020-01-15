PALESTINE, Texas — A federal court dismissed a lawsuit against the City of Palestine concerning the Palestine Athletic Complex.

The lawsuit, filed in May 2019, alleged the complex had multiple violations against the Americans with Disabilities Act.

While the city did not dispute the allegations in the suit, the city says the required renovations were too costly to address. In response to the suit, the city agreed to close the complex indefinitely.

RELATED: City of Palestine closes Palestine Athletic Complex following ADA lawsuit

In December, the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Texas, ruled to dismisses the case without prejudice. However, the city says it is still responsible for the necessary renovations to make the facilities compliant with the ADA.

The City of Palestine will hold a public meeting on Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the number of ADA issues.

According to the city, the complex remains closed indefinitely. There are no city-sponsored fundraising efforts at this time to reopen the facility.