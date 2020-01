Two lawsuits filed involving Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center reached settlements.

The mothers of two special needs children — who died weeks apart — sued the hospital last March in separate lawsuits alleging negligence.

Attorneys for both mothers settled with Nexium Health at Truman Inc., the parent company of the hospital, in June, according to Upshur County District Clerk’s records.

