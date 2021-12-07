Whitehouse man's lawyer claims self-defense in 2017 shooting death of 19-year-old Tyler man

Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr., 25, began his trial in the 114th District Court on Monday related to the death of Andrew Carpenter.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The defense attorney for a Whitehouse man, who is accused of killing a 19-year-old Tyler man in 2017, said Monday in court the fatal shooting happened in self-defense, while prosecutors asked a jury to find him guilty of murder.

Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr., 25, who has been in the Smith County Jail since Nov. 5, 2017, began his trial in the 114th District Court on Monday related to the death of Andrew Carpenter. Reynolds’ bond remains at $750,000.

According to police documents, Reynolds and Carpenter argued on the phone on Nov. 5, 2017. Carpenter told Reynolds if Reynolds showed up at a mutual friend’s residence on Deerwood Drive in Tyler, Carpenter would put a gun to Reynolds’ head. Nathan Ryan Garcia drove Reynolds from Whitehouse to Deerwood Drive in Tyler to confront Carpenter, and Colton Wade Tate gave Reynolds a pistol, the arrest affidavit read.