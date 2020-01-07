Leaders call for unity moving, fund being created to cover cost of potential Tyler high school name changes

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford believes there will be a vote whether to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School. At a meeting Tuesday night at St. James CME Church in Tyler, Crawford and community leaders talked about the process. He also said there was other support — from Earl Campbell.
The Tyler native and NFL and college football hall of famer was one of many community leaders who gave Crawford permission to share they are supportive of the issues brought up at the meeting Tuesday. He said Campbell said he also supported this as, "a future agenda item that could be considered by our board."
"If it gets put on the agenda, it's not just going to be one name it's going to be both (Robert E. Lee and John Tyler High), and quite frankly it needs to be both," said Fredonia Baptist Church Pastor Kilton McCracken Sr. "I don't want to send my son to any school named after someone with ties to the confederacy."
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
