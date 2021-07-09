City, county leaders respond to potential white supremacy rally in Longview

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said he was unaware of the event.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An organization calling itself the Aryan Freedom Network claims it is planning a white supremacy rally Sept. 25 in Longview; however, city and county officials said Friday they are unaware of any such rally on public property.

Mayor Andy Mack declined to comment, saying he was unaware of such an event but that the city would “take appropriate action as necessary if something were to occur.”

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt also said he was unaware of the event. City spokesman Shawn Hara said officials became aware of the rally as they were tagged on social media and were contacted by concerned members of the public.