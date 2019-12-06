TYLER, Texas — The chairman of the board of directors for Meals on Wheels East Texas announced Wednesday that the CEO is no longer in her position.

"Kari Kietzer is no longer with the organization," chairman John Genung said in an email. "We wish her well. We are transitioning to new leadership and will have an announcement soon."

An email sent to Kietzer's work email was not returned Wednesday.

