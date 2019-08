LONGVIEW, Texas — On Thursday, August 8, the Spring Hill Panthers voted on six players to represent the team as captains.

The team leaders for the 2019 season are as follows:

Malik Cooks

GRADE: Senior

Senior POSITION: Defensive End

Defensive End EXPERIENCE: 3rd year on varsity

Gage White

GRADE: Senior

Senior POSITION: Quarterback

Quarterback EXPERIENCE: 4th year on varsity

Vencent Rockwell

GRADE: Senior

Senior POSITION: Linebacker/Wide Receiver

Linebacker/Wide Receiver EXPERIENCE: 3rd year on varsity

Zach Henry

GRADE: Senior

Senior POSITION: Wide Receiver/Cornerback

Wide Receiver/Cornerback EXPERIENCE: 3rd year on varsity

Kaden Rogers

GRADE: Senior

Senior POSITION: Linebacker/Tight End

Linebacker/Tight End EXPERIENCE: 3rd year on varsity

Tyrese Jones

GRADE: Junior

Junior POSITION: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver EXPERIENCE: 2nd year on varsity

This year's varsity squad consists of 13 seniors, 16 juniors and four sophomores.

