East Texas women leaving their mark during Hispanic Heritage Month

The inaugural Hispanic Heritage Gala will take place inside the Tyler Rose Museum ballroom and will feature many local artists representing dozens of countries.

TYLER, Texas — Thursday, Sept. 15 marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month -- a monthlong celebration where CBS19 be highlighting different Hispanic cultures across the East Texas community.

"We’ll be full of magic, full of tradition – our language, our culture," says Lilia Aparicio, coordinator for the Inaugural Hispanic Heritage Gala. A culture, she says, is vital in this diverse community. "To stand up – stand up and make a conscious that we are important," says Aparicio.

Which is why these women helped organize the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Gala which will take place inside the Tyler Rose Museum ballroom and will feature local artists representing more than two dozen countries.

The organizers of the this event tell me that they are going to tirar la casa por la ventana, which literally means they’re going to house out of the window – a figurative language in the Hispanic culture meaning it’s going to be a big celebration.

"Tomorrow will be full of surprises. We will have traditional Mexican dances, princesses walking on stage doing a fashion show, also traditional Mexican and other Latin American communities will also be participating in the event such as mariachis and many more," said Hilia Gama, host to the event.



The ballroom will behind be will be filled with people, and food, and decorations that reflect the east Texas community. "Today, I can make a difference," said Aparicio.

A difference she hopes to make while closing the gap between people’s differences. "Unity...definitely unity. We can work together," said Aparicio.

And by working together as one community, they were able to pull off this event. "If it wasn’t for them, if it wasn’t for everyone that’s doing the least to the most, this event would not be possible. This event is to give back to the community," said Gama.



"Come and know our culture, our music, mariachi, baile folkorico, the fashion show, this face, this face, my face…all the faces that will be at this event," said Aparicio.