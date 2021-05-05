Legacy High School FAA students install bee colonies on campus

The two new colonies are out of twelve planned in the year-long project.

TYLER, Texas — There was some excitement buzzing around at Legacy High School Wednesday afternoon.

Students participating in the Legacy FAA program introduced two new bee nucleus colonies to their campus as part of the agricultural curriculum.

Ag-Science teacher, Brad Hardin, said that this project allows students throughout several of the high school's programs to participate. The cedar boxes used for keeping the bees were built by the school's career technology students and in June, the life-skills students will assist in harvesting the honey.

Hardin also said he is so proud of how dedicated the students have been, with many planning to keep the hobby going following graduation.

“In the end our idea is to be able to kind of as a graduation as a gift to some of those who have come through our program is to send them away with their own suits, hive, send them away with their own colony that they can continue with if they choose”

This project is a first for Legacy FAA but not a first in East Texas. In 2019, Hawkins High School's FAA program gained national attention after the all-female 'bee team' helped safely transport a bee infestation from local water plant, Ozarka.

Ozarka now funds the projects for participating schools and the beekeeping skills are being provided by Flint Farm & Apiary.