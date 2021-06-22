Tyler Legacy Trails expanding

The city's project is two years in the making.

TYLER, Texas — A long awaited expansion is finally happening in Smith County that has walkers, runners and bikers excited to tread new territory. Les Ellsworth, biker with the Tyler Bike Club is looking forward to more than just the extra room to move around.

He said, "It allows us to get south of town in a safe manner which is really important with several people being hit by cars in the last few years."

He stood next to ride leader Kristin Blaise. Six years ago, she got hit by an SUV.

"I was riding down Old Jacksonville Highway. A gentleman was reading his Facebook page and slammed into me at 60+ mph," she said.

She's lucky to be alive.

Michael Howell, manager for the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), said these trails will help prevent accidents just like those. The $3.5 million project has been in the queue since the trail's original construction in 2019.

Howell said, "It received what was called 'conditional approval' which meant TXDOT liked it but there wasn't funding available for it at the time."

This expansion is considered a vision that wasn't denied, just deferred. Until now. The trail will run from North to South Tyler starting at the Tyler Rose Complex and will wind down all the way past Stewart Park.