Legends Social Club up for sale in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas — The popular local bar and restaurant Legends Social Club located at 303 N Columbus St. in Marshall is currently for sale.
Real Estate Agent Jessica Langston, who is in charge of the sale, said that the property was originally listed for a short period of time last year, and then relisted on June 8.
The property is commercially zoned and currently listed for sale at $595,000, dropping slightly in price recently.
To read more from our news partners visit, the Marshall News Messenger.