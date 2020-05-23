After years of hard work, Legion of Boom Boxing Gym is opening up in Tyler. Their mission is to serve the youth of East Texas.

For 15 years, it's been John D. Johnson's III dream to own a boxing gym and Saturday that dream will become reality.

"This is the vision of my wife and myself," said Johnson. "We are just excited about taking a new energetic approach to the game of boxing."

Johnson who also works at Tyler ISD, has been a boxing coach for the last 11 years.

He says boxing is much more than a sport and can give people the principles and stamina to get through tough times in life.

"If we've got kiddos that are struggling or people that you know might be having different challenges," said Johnson. "We want to be a place where you can come and find role models, people that care about this community."

It's not only kids that Johnson hopes to influence, but boxers of all levels.

"We also want to impact you know, even professional boxing from the perspective of East Texas," said Johnson.

This Saturday, May 23, has always been the set date for the grand opening, but one thing Johnson wasn't anticipating was the arrival of the coronavirus.

"We have taken the necessary steps to make sure that we're compliant not just with what the CDC says but what our governor has said," Johnson said. "And also what USA boxing who certifies and sanctions or gyms.

"There is no sparring but we are clear and free to condition and to come in and really teach the basics of the sport."

The grand opening is from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at West Park Warehouse located at 12095 spur 364 unit 1110 in Tyler.