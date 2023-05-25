Lego business brings bricks, parties, more to Longview

The store will be an expansion of what they already have been doing with The Brick Truck since 2019.

LONGVIEW, Texas — East Texas will have a new outlet for fun this summer with the planned opening of The Brick World, a new Lego-themed store and activity center in Longview.

Kennedy Bounds and his father, Bradley Bounds, are bringing the business to 5848 Judson Road, Suite 103, in The Center at Judson North, a growing shopping center across from Judson Middle School.

The store will be an expansion of what they already have been doing with The Brick Truck since 2019.