Some of the best LEGO masters in the country are coming to the Houston area this weekend

The Brick Rodeo LEGO exhibition is coming to Sugar Land!

SUGAR LAND, Texas — We all have a hobby, right?

If your hobby involves LEGOs, then you're in luck!

Some of the best LEGO builders in the country will be in Sugar Land for the Brick Rodeo event this weekend.

The convention is a fan exhibition that will feature about 15,000 square feet of custom models built from LEGO bricks, by LEGO fans. People come into our neck of the woods from all parts of the country like Florida and Washington state to show off.

The event is family-friendly for all ages and features exhibits of all themes and sizes.

Brick Rodeo will also have a toy drive open to the public where they will collect sealed LEGO sets that will go straight to Texas Children's Hospital.

The Brick Rodeo LEGO Fan Exhibition runs Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land. Tickets are just $15 if you buy online or $20 at the door. You can visit their website for more information.