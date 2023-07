The LEGO model comes complete with a Texas-shaped American flag and the Reunion Tower!

DALLAS — A North Texas boy is trying to achieve his goal of becoming a LEGO Mini Master Model Builder.

Bennett was challenged to build a creation that represents Dallas-Fort Worth. Here's what he created:

Vote for your favorite LEGO® creation now – July 10th at 9:00am to help decide the winner of the National Mini Master... Posted by Legoland Discovery Center on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

You can vote for Bennett by going to the Legoland Discover Center Facebook page and liking his photo.