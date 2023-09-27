13-year-old Edward Escobedo, who goes by Nathan, snuck out a window of his west side home September 11. He hasn't been seen since.

SAN ANTONIO — The search continues for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen September 11.

The family of Edward Escobedo, who goes by Nathan, believes he snuck out a window.

They are desperate for his return.

Escobedo's legal guardian is his grandmother, Esther Villanueva. She says her grandson is a good kid with good grades who's never done anything like this before.

Now, Villanueva is sharing a message to those potentially harboring her grandson.

"Everything was fine. We were laughing and having a good time."

September 11, Villanueva hosted a birthday party at her house. Escobedo, who lives with her, was there.

"He was just a kid enjoying himself," said Villanueva.

The next morning, she panicked. She woke up late and scrambled to get the kids ready for school.

"When I went to [Nathan's] room, he wasn't in there," said Villanueva.

She checked with Escobedo's sister to see if he snuck into her room to watch a movie the night before, but he wasn't there either.

The family searched around the property in the 3300 block of West Houston Street and throughout the Prospect Hill neighborhood.

"We found out he snuck out through the window," Villanueva explained. "We do understand he got picked up, but we don't know exactly who was with him."

She filed a police report.

Family members put flyers around Lincoln Courts and West End Park asking if anyone had seen Escobedo.

"I'm scared because it's raining outside. I don't know if he has a roof over his head. I don't know if he has clothes. I don't know if he's sleeping in the streets or what," said Villanueva. "We found out he's been seen in the vicinity. My son went over there, but when he got there, all the kids at the park scattered."

Escobedo attends Jubilee Lake View University Prep off Castroville Road.

He's 5'3", 140 pounds, with a bowl cut hairstyle. He also has a scar over his right eyebrow.

"We were angry, we were upset, but we're over it now," said Villanueva. "We just want him to come home. We want to make sure he's ok."

Two years ago, Escobedo's mother passed away after battling an illness.

Villanueva says since then, she and her grandson have been looking out for each other.

"Give me a call. Let me know you're ok!" said Villanueva, hoping her grandson sees her message. "That's all I ask because I lost my daughter and I do not want to lose my grandson. I don't know what I would do."

San Antonio Police say there are severe consequences for harboring a runaway child. It's a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and/or jail time.

If you have any information on Escobedo's whereabouts, call SAPD at 210-207-7660.