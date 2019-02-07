LONGVIEW, Texas — The lone survivor after a plane crashed this past week in Alaska and killed three other people is a LeTourneau University graduate, university spokeswoman Janet Ragland confirmed Tuesday.

Andrea Joy Cooper, 28, of Sterling, Virginia, was on vacation in Alaska with friends when the plane crashed Friday, according to the Associated Press. Cooper suffered multiple broken bones and a partially collapsed lung, but she was responsive in the hospital Saturday, her family told the Anchorage Daily News.

The Associated Press reports the victims have been tentatively identified as pilot Michael Scott Christy, 73, his wife, Jean Tam, 69, both of Anchorage; and passenger Suzanne Glass, 29, of Sterling, Virginia. The bodies were recovered from the crash site Sunday. They are being taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Anchorage for autopsies.

