Leverett’s Chapel ISD approves 4-day school week for 2023-24 year

LEVERETT'S CHAPEL, Texas — Leverett’s Chapel ISD in the Overton area will move to a four-day school week for the 2023-24 academic year.
Trustees approved the decision unanimously Tuesday night to join several other East Texas rural school districts, according to a statement from the district.
LCISD thanked people who have participated in the surveys and the community meeting. In the near future, staff and administration will finalize a school calendar, which will be approved in March.
"Your input and perspective were greatly valued and appreciated," LCISD said. "Thank you so much for your support of our students and our school."