Leverett’s Chapel ISD approves 4-day school week for 2023-24 year

Trustees approved the decision unanimously Tuesday night to join several other East Texas rural school districts, according to a statement from the district.

LEVERETT'S CHAPEL, Texas — Leverett’s Chapel ISD in the Overton area will move to a four-day school week for the 2023-24 academic year.

LCISD thanked people who have participated in the surveys and the community meeting. In the near future, staff and administration will finalize a school calendar, which will be approved in March.