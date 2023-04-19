Lewisville ISD elementary school teacher arrested, charged with aggravated sexual assault of child

Police in The Colony arrested John Collett, a teacher at Camey Elementary.

THE COLONY, Texas — A Lewisville ISD elementary school teacher has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, police said.

Police in The Colony said officers served a warrant on Wednesday and arrested John Collett, a teacher at Camey Elementary.

According to police, officers began investigating the case last week after a parent became suspicious of the teacher after she picked up her 10-year-old child from the school.

Details on the investigation were not immediately released.

Collett also faces a charge of indecency with a child, police said.

Police said they don't know of any other known victims at this time but that anyone who may have information is asked to call The Colony PD's school resource officer at 972-624-3949.