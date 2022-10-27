911 was called and heard arguing with a man and shortly thereafter gun shots were heard.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A woman and a man died in a shooting that happened at an apartment in Lewisville, according to police.

Police said at approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called 911 and could be heard arguing with a man. Shortly thereafter, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, police said.

According to Lewisville police, other tenants at the complex heard the argument and gunshots, then called 911 also. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, police said.

The woman was transported to Medical City Lewisville hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The man was also transported Medical City Lewisville, where he was initially treated and then died.

The names of the man and woman were not being immediately released, pending notification of next of kin. There was no further information about this incident immediately available.