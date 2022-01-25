Liberty Hall invites guests to celebrate Valentine's Day with slate of shows

Liberty Hall is located at 103 E. Erwin St. Tickets for all events are available now at LibertyTyler.com.

TYLER, Texas — Liberty Hall helps you celebrate Valentine's Day with your significant other, family or with friends. Come see one of these wonderful shows!

Saturday, Feb. 5 | 7 p.m. | The Princess Bride (1987) Quote Along

Calling all Princess Bride fanatics to shout all your favorite quotes!

In this enchantingly cracked fairy tale, the beautiful Princess Buttercup and the dashing Westley must overcome staggering odds to find happiness amid six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians and rodents of unusual size. But even death can't stop these true lovebirds from triumphing.

Saturday, Feb. 12 | 8 p.m. | Card 53 Comedy: Singles Awareness

Come enjoy a night of live improv with Card 53 Comedy during Valentine's Day weekend! Come for the free beer and wine and stay for the laughs.

Sunday, Feb. 13 | 3 p.m. | Elvis and Johnny

Stardom Entertainment presents Elvis and Johnny Tribute Concert! Elvis and Johnny is a show that pays tribute to two of the biggest icons ever in the history of music, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. The concert focuses on Johnny Cash’s classic hits from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s and Elvis’ early years of the ‘50s and ‘60s. The production features Bennie Wheels as Johnny Cash and Moses Snow as Elvis Presley.

This event is a public rental. Liberty Hall is not in charge of ticketing. For ticketing questions, please contact Stardom Entertainment at (717) 251-1316.

Friday, Feb. 18 | 8 p.m. | An Evening with Ruthie Foster.

We are pleased to announce a new date for the Ruthie Foster concert originally scheduled for Nov. 19. All tickets purchased will be honored for the new date and have been transferred.

Ruthie Foster is a four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter of blues and folk music. She mixes a wide palette of American song forms, from gospel and blues to jazz, folk and soul. She has often been compared to Bonnie Raitt and Aretha Franklin. Ruthie’s latest album "Live at the Paramount", released on May 15, 2020, swings back to the days (and nights) when Lady Ella sang Ellington and Sinatra blasted off with Count Basie and Quincy Jones.

Opening for Ruthie will be local singer-songwriter, Matt Raker.

