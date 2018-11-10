TYLER — The East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind will honor White Cane Safety Day with their annual 'White Cane Day" walk through downtown Tyler.

White Cane Safety Day is a national holiday that celebrates the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired, as well as the important symbol of blindness and tool of independence, the white cane.

The 'White Cane Day' annual walk through downtown will start at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 12th at Horizon Industries.

The walk will make a loop through downtown Tyler with the final stop at Horizon Industries.

The community is encouraged to attend.

