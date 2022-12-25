Lighting up smiles one LED light at a time

East Texas man spreads Christmas joy through a light show.

LINDALE, Texas — If you’re still feeling the Christmas Spirit, a house in Lindale just may light up that joy. It’s a show that includes skits, lights synchronized to music, and above all hard work. Paul Denson enjoyed seeing Christmas lights as a kid, and now he uses his passion to create the magic of Christmas for others.

“There’s probably eight to ten thousand” said Denson. Eight to ten thousand lights, all of which have a special job. And Denson’s job is to help spread the Christmas joy, one LED light at a time.

“I’ve always loved Christmas and when I was a kid my kids always took me to look at the Christmas lights and that’s how I got started as a kid,” said Denson

When Paul and his family moved into their new home, his wife has a few words for him, “You’re not getting on that roof anymore. So that’s how all of this came about. I had to do something different and I had to do LED Christmas lights,” said Denson.

For five years, Paul has been putting on a show. A kind of show that has become a family tradition, “There’s skits in between. My family acts as the characters…kind of embarrasses my kids, but that’s okay too” said Denson.

And putting on this great show isn’t a piece of cake --- or cany cane.

“One song can take up to ten hours honestly, I mean to go through the whole thing. And get everything synced in with the trees talking and all that. It’s a labor of love honestly,” said Denson.

And all 37 minutes of the show are all controlled by one pie. “That’s the whole computer that runs the show. Little raspberry pie,” said Denson.

The light show will run through this Thursday from 6pm to 10:30pm each night. If you plan on visiting, make sure you stay on the road and not on his lawn.

13310 Nance Lane

Lindale Texas 75771