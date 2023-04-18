Lightning strike causes gas leak in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials say a lightning strike on Tuesday caused a gas leak at the Hawkins Parkway and Andrews Drive in Longview.
Fire Marshal Kevin May said just before noon the lightning struck a power pole at the Hawkins Parkway and Andrews Drive, causing the pole to disintegrate.
The lightning strike continued to travel underground, where it ruptured a gas line. The gas company has shut off the gas, May said.
May added the manhole cover detected a gas smell, but the leak is under control.