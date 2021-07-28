Lightning strikes two homes in Smith County, Fire Marshall reports

No injuries were reported and both homes are still habitable.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Lightning has struck two homes in Smith County, Fire Marshall Jay Brooks says. Both homes are still habitable and there are no reported injuries.

The first bolt struck a home in the Hailey Court Addition in Tyler around 4:00 p.m.

The strike hit the highest point of the roof and scattered bricks up to 100 feet from the home. A small fire was quickly put out by the Bullard, Gresham and Noonday fire departments.

The second strike happened at 4:22 p.m. in the 11200 block of Fox Trail in Flint. There was no fire, but there was a small bit of smoke that was stopped by the Bullard, Gresham, Dixie and Noonday fire departments. There was some electrical damage within the home, and neighbors say an electrical surge knocked out devices in several surrounding homes.