LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police are alerting drivers of traffic signal issues following an overnight crash.

According to the Longview Police Department, the traffic lights at W. Marshall Ave. and Fisher Rd. are not working at this time.

The LPD has placed temporary stop signs out at the intersection, making it a four-way stop, until the lights are fixed.

Police are urging drivers to use an alternate route.