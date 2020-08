On July 22, Gordon Lee Harper, 37, died of complications from COVID-19.

Carolyn Harper picked up a large framed photo off the mantle at her daughter’s house. In the photo was her son, Gordon Lee Harper, as a high school senior almost 20 years ago.

“This is my favorite picture of him,” Carolyn, 56, said with a crack in her voice.

