Lonestar, Lil' Jon, Shane Smith & The Saints highlight State Fair of Texas' free musical lineup

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has announced its free main stage musical lineup for its 137th run.
The 2023 State Fair runs from Sept. 29-Oct. 22 at Fair Park in Dallas.
Taking over the Chevrolet Main Stage will be:
- Sept. 29 - Lonestar
- Sept. 30 - Ceelo Green and Chrisette Michele
- Oct. 1 - La Zenda Nortena
- Oct. 2 - The Unity Four O'Clock Lab Band
- Oct. 3 - Bowling For Soup
- Oct. 4 - South Texas Homies
- Oct. 5 - Sabor Puro and Clayton Mullen
- Oct. 6 - Matt Hillyer and Hairball
- Oct. 7 - Lil' Jon
- Oct. 8 - Experience Selena and 30 Special
- Oct. 9 - The Little Mermen and Matt Koziol
- Oct. 10 - Katie Toupin
- Oct. 11 - Outlaw Mariachi
- Oct. 12 - The Powell Brothers
- Oct. 13 - X Ambassadors
- Oct. 14 - Rathmore and Craig Morgan
- Oct. 15 - Braxton Keith, J.R. Carroll and Shane Smith & The Saints
- Oct. 16 - Sazerac Jazz Band
- Oct. 17 - Holly Beth and Graycie York
- Oct. 18 - The 40 Acre Mule
- Oct. 19 - Summer Dean and Jake Worthington
- Oct. 20 - Forever Motown and The War & Treaty
- Oct. 21 - Charlotte Sands, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and We The Kings
- Oct. 22 - Yahritza Y Su Esencia
"Experience different kinds of live music across the fairgrounds during the 24 days of the 2023 State Fair of Texas, all included with your admission ticket," the fair said in a Facebook post.
To see who'll be performing on the Bud Light and Yuengling stages, click here.