Lonestar, Lil' Jon, Shane Smith & The Saints highlight State Fair of Texas' free musical lineup

The 2023 State Fair runs from Sept. 29-Oct. 22 at Fair Park in Dallas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has announced its free main stage musical lineup for its 137th run.

The 2023 State Fair runs from Sept. 29-Oct. 22 at Fair Park in Dallas.

Taking over the Chevrolet Main Stage will be:

Sept. 29 - Lonestar

Sept. 30 - Ceelo Green and Chrisette Michele

Oct. 1 - La Zenda Nortena

Oct. 2 - The Unity Four O'Clock Lab Band

Oct. 3 - Bowling For Soup

Oct. 4 - South Texas Homies

Oct. 5 - Sabor Puro and Clayton Mullen

Oct. 6 - Matt Hillyer and Hairball

Oct. 7 - Lil' Jon

Oct. 8 - Experience Selena and 30 Special

Oct. 9 - The Little Mermen and Matt Koziol

Oct. 10 - Katie Toupin

Oct. 11 - Outlaw Mariachi

Oct. 12 - The Powell Brothers

Oct. 13 - X Ambassadors

Oct. 14 - Rathmore and Craig Morgan

Oct. 15 - Braxton Keith, J.R. Carroll and Shane Smith & The Saints

Oct. 16 - Sazerac Jazz Band

Oct. 17 - Holly Beth and Graycie York

Oct. 18 - The 40 Acre Mule

Oct. 19 - Summer Dean and Jake Worthington

Oct. 20 - Forever Motown and The War & Treaty

Oct. 21 - Charlotte Sands, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and We The Kings

Oct. 22 - Yahritza Y Su Esencia

"Experience different kinds of live music across the fairgrounds during the 24 days of the 2023 State Fair of Texas, all included with your admission ticket," the fair said in a Facebook post.