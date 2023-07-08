Lindale Candy Company gets visit from Texas Bucket List

Lindale Candy Company is nearly 77 years old and is just one of a handful of places left in the country that still pull the hard candies by hand.

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale Candy Company had a “sweet” visit from the Texas Bucket List on Thursday. The business, owned by Jeremiah and Kaitlin Cagle, reopened under their ownership in July 2019.

Jeremiah Cagle said he was contacted by the Texas Bucket List over a year ago but timing wasn’t right for either parties.

“He had reached out to do a story on us over a year ago but timing was challenging then for both of us,” he said. “He contacted us last Friday and informed us he could be on site Thursday.”