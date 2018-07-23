An eight-year-old Lindale girl who passed away in May after spending years fighting several diseases will soon be honored by a scholarship raised in her name.

Lindale ISD’s Wings of Eagles booster club announced the Lucy Heller Memorial Scholarship on Facebook Sunday, July 22.

“What a wonderful tribute to honor such an amazing beautiful soul,” wrote Tara McHam. “This Scholarship will be awarded to a Lindale Senior who has offered friendship and support to their peers with special needs. It’s our desire to honor the memory of Lucy Heller, who touched the heart of our community. Please join us in raising funds in her honor, by purchasing tickets for your chance to win a 3 month spa membership to "The Rose Spa". In true Lucy fashion we want to make sure everyone has a chance to feel like royalty!!”

Tickets can be purchased at www.wingsofeagleslindale.org by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.

