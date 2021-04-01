Lindale Healthcare and PharmScript host COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 19

No appointment needed.

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale Healthcare and PharmScript are hosting a community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, April 19.

Vaccines will be given from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. It will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The vaccination is free of charge.

Those 18 years and older will receive their first Pfizer vaccination and a guaranteed scheduled second dose.

Person receiving the vaccine must complete and return a consent form by April 15. A consent form can be picked up at the nursing center or online at slpoperations.com/consent and returned in person. You may also fax to (817) 719-9043 or email to consentforms.lindale@slpops.com

If you have any questions, contact the nursing center at (903) 882-7561.