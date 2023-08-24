Lindale High School administrator named Region 7 assistant principal of the year

He has been in the assistant principal at LHS for five years and has been nominated for the award for the past two years.

LINDALE, Texas — A Lindale ISD assistant principal was recently named the Region 7 assistant principal of the year.

Kyle Wright, assistant principal at Lindale High School, won among the nominees after a vote by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principal members.

Assistant principals nominated for the award must be in an administrative role for at least three years and are chosen by someone in their district. They are rated on the categories of personal excellence, collaborative leadership, curriculum and instruction, and school climate.

“I am very proud that Mr. Wright has been recognized,” Lindale High School Principal Jeremy Chilek said. “He is an outstanding administrator. We are so thankful when one of our students or staff members is recognized by such a well known and respected organization. He is so very deserving of this award.”

Wright said his job is to help young people be successful by serving them and the teachers who instruct them.

“The way to do this is to have the best attitude and the best effort you can give each day to be successful. I feel this award is a celebration of all these things and I am just happy to be a part of such a great team. It is an honor, and I am humbled to win this award," Wright said.