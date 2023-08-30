Lindale High School students to graduate with firefighting certification through partnership with TJC, fire department

Lindale ISD said the district, the Lindale Fire Department and TJC have joined together to design and implement a dual credit firefighter certification program.

LINDALE, Texas — Thanks to partnership with the local fire department and Tyler Junior College, Lindale High School students will be able to graduate with a state certification in firefighting.

Lindale ISD said Wednesday the district, the Lindale Fire Department and TJC have joined together to design and implement a dual credit firefighter certification program at LISD.

This emergency services program of study focuses on training students how to respond to emergency situations, including medical and fire-based.

“TJC is very excited to provide the fire academy program in partnership with Lindale ISD,” said lead TJC instructor Jeff Akin. “This program will give students the opportunity to graduate high school with a state certification in structural firefighting."

Akin added this would not be possible without the strong partnership with Lindale ISD and the Lindale Volunteer Fire Department.

Through this two-year program, students will earn 24 hours of college credit and the Texas Commission on Fire Protection basic firefighter certification, Lindale ISD said. The school district will cover all costs, including tuition, fees, textbooks, uniform and gear rentals.

Classes will be held at Lindale High School and students will take some field trips to the Lindale Fire Department fire training facility to complete required skill exercises. Chosen students will start in their junior year and continue the courses until the end of their senior year, LISD said.