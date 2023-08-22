Lindale ISD approves lower property tax rate, calls for tax ratification election

Because the new adopted rate is six cents above the voter approval tax rate, the trustees are calling for a tax ratification election.

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale ISD trustees approved on Monday lowering the property tax rate by over 21 cents during a special called board meeting.

The total tax rate is set at $0.95472, which is a reduction of 21.54 cents compared to last year’s total tax rate. Over five years, LISD has cut the tax rate by 43.58 cents.

“I am so proud of our school board,” Superintendent Stan Surratt said. “The LISD Board of Trustees has created a plan to improve our teacher pay scale and to also improve pay for support staff, while cutting the taxes for all Lindale ISD property owners by 21.54 cents.”

Because the new adopted rate is six cents above the voter approval tax rate, the trustees are calling for a tax ratification election.

If the rate is approved, $1.4 million will be generated for the school district to improve the LISD teacher pay scale and to improve pay for LISD support staff.

“I am appreciative of how the LISD Board of Trustees is supporting teachers through an increase in pay, while also being able to reduce the total tax rate for the LISD community,” said Chief Financial Officer Michelle Tate. “The LISD Board of Trustees always does what is best for the district as a whole.”