Lindale ISD gives all-clear for campuses after police respond to called-in threat

The district added that everyone is safe and updates will be coming.

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale ISD said after police performed a complete sweep of the buildings, all campuses have been given the all-clear after investigating a called-in threat.

The school said in a Facebook post that a threat was made to the Lindale Police Department concerning the LISD administration office.

Agencies responded immediately, and people should expect law enforcement to be present this week as a precaution.

More information will be released when it becomes available from police.

According to the school district, police immediately responded to the LISD administration office and EJ Moss Intermediate School upon learning about the threat.