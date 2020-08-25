Lindale ISD closing Velma Penny Elementary due to COVID-19 outbreak

All Velma Penny students will be issued I-Pads and will transition to at-home learning until the campus reopens.

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale Independent School District will close Velma Penny Elementary from Wednesday, August 26 until Tuesday, September 8 due to several confirmed COVID-19 cases at that campus.

The district says the elementary school will receive a deep and thorough cleaning and sanitation on August 26.

All Velma Penny students will be issued I-Pads and will transition to at-home learning until the campus reopens.

If a child was directly exposed, parents will receive further notification. If parents do not receive individual notification, your child was not found to be directly exposed.

Any person who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine at home for a minimum of 10 days, only returning to on-campus learning with written medical clearance from a physician.