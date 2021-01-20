Lindale ISD head trainer dies after battle with COVID-19

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale ISD is mourning the loss of their high school head athletic trainer, Mr. Travis Gray.
Gray passed away after a battle with COVID-19.
“Our hearts are broken with the news of Travis,” said Superintendent, Stan Surratt. “Travis’ wife and children are in our thoughts and prayers. Travis was loved by everyone; His fellow trainers, coaches and especially his student-athletes. He made a positive impact at Lindale ISD and everyone he came in contact with. May God comfort the Gray family.”
This was Gray's first year at Lindale ISD.
He worked as a trainer for 11 years, serving at Tyler Junior College, Brownsboro ISD and Chapel Hill ISD.
Information regarding services or memorials will be announced at a later time.