Lindale — This November, voters in Lindale will decide on a $32.4 million bond package to expand and improve the school district.

According to Superintendent Stan Surratt, the purpose of the bond is to keep up with the district's student growth.

"We’ve been a growing community, a growing school district for many years. We’re still growing. Looking at projections, we’re going to grow a lot in the future," Surratt said.

The student population at Lindale ISD has expanded from 2,573 to 4,075 students in the last 18 years.

Based on the current growth rate, the district is projected to have an additional 1,000 students by 2028.

The district is proposing upgrades in three major areas including expansion at Lindale High School, improvements to extra-curricular and athletic facilities and district wide security enhancements.

If approved, the bond package would fund the construction of 23 new classrooms.

"We’ll build an additional wing out here. It will come out diagonally from that wall there. Then we’ll have an L shaped classroom expansion," Surratt said.

The package also includes plans to widen hallways at the high school, expand cafeteria seating and build a new kitchen.

The next phase includes renovations to Eagle Stadium.

"It’s renovation of the visitors side. What we want to do is flip it and make that the home side like it used to be."

Stadium improvements would include additional seating and parking as well as a new concession stand.

An auxiliary gym and multi-purpose center would also be built to make room for other activities.

Lindale ISD also plans to upgrade existing security across their campuses.

"Throughout the district, we've had over 500 cameras for 18 plus years. Some of these cameras were just aging and not working properly."

If approved, Lindale taxpayers would see a $0.04 increase in their tax rate. The current rate would increase from $1.39 to $1.43 per $100 of taxable value.

However, this excludes seniors that are 65 and older.

For more information about the bond package, visit Lindale ISD's website.

